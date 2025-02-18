Mumbai City FC meet Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League match

Hyderabad: Mumbai City FC will look to continue their promising form away from home when they take on hosts Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League match here on Wednesday.

Mumbai City FC are currently positioned at the sixth place in the points table. They have 31 points to their name from 20 games, on the back of two victories and draws each in their previous five matches.

Hyderabad FC are at the penultimate spot, with 16 points from 20 encounters on the back of four wins and draws each – with two of those victories coming in their last four games.

The Islanders have been doing well on the road in the current campaign, winning four and drawing thrice in their last seven away matches.

A victory in this fixture would propel them to their maiden league double over Hyderabad FC, which would make Mumbai City FC the team with the most league doubles (13) over different opponents in the ISL.

However, Mumbai City FC faced a 1-3 setback to FC Goa in their last match, at home. Still, under Petr Kratky, Mumbai City FC have not yet faced consecutive losses and they will look to sustain that record with a positive outcome in the forthcoming match.

Contrastingly, Hyderabad FC have been on an encouraging run at home, winning their last two matches there – by 3-2 against Jamshedpur FC and 3-1 vs Mohammedan SC.

A third straight home win will equal the feat that they scaled in October-November 2022, when all triumphs had come with a 1-0 scoreline.

In the last match between these two sides on November 30, 2024, Mumbai City FC had edged past by a slender 1-0 margin.

Hyderabad FC have been found on the back-foot defensively, giving away nine headed goals in 2024-25, which is the joint-highest in the competition. The team has kept the least clean sheets (2) in the ISL 2024-25, conceding the most goals (41) amongst all 13 teams.

Ramhlunchhunga won possession four times in the final third against Odisha FC in their last game, the joint-highest by any player in a single game this season. He has won possession 17 times in the final third this term, the most by any Indian player.

The 23-year-old has scored once, assisted thrice, and registered 25 touches inside the opposition's box too.