Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC play out exciting 2-2 draw

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Former champions Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC played out an exciting 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League match here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Odisha took the lead at the stroke of the first half after Jerry Mawia exploited a defensive lapse by Akash Mishra.

However, Mumbai found the equaliser two minutes into the second half.

Rostyn Griffiths rose high above the Odisha defenders to head in a perfect cross by Greg Stewart.

Advertisment

Odisha went ahead for the second time in the match through Roy Krishna in the 76th minute.

Mumbai’s Nawaz made a rough tackle on Krishna, and the referee awarded a penalty which the latter converted easily.

However, Mumbai restored the parity in the 89th minute.

Vikram Pratap Singh delivered a fine cross into the box that Jorge Diaz headed into the net as the teams shared the point. PTI UNG KHS KHS