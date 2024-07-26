Mumbai City FC pre-season camp in Thailand; reserve team to play Durand Cup

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Mumbai City FC on Friday announced a pre-season camp in Bangkok from July 28 to August 25 while their reserve team will participate in the upcoming Durand Cup.

Mumbai City FC, the Indian Super League winners last last, had finished the league stage with the best goal difference (+23) and conceded just 19 goals, the lowest among all teams.

Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa won the Golden Glove for keeping nine clean sheets across the tournament while the Islanders also had 16 different goal-scorers last season, the most for any team in a single campaign in competition history.

Vikram Partap Singh earned the Emerging Player of the League award for the 2023-24 season.

"The last season with the team was remarkable, highlighted by outstanding performances on the pitch topped by winning the ISL Cup," head coach Petr Kratky said in a release.

"However, that's in the past, and we must now shift our focus to preparing rigorously for the upcoming season. We need to maintain our motivation and embrace new challenges.

"Our squad features a blend of experienced players who bring valuable expertise, as well as some exciting new additions who will enhance our team's strength," added Kratky.

MCFC's reserve team, meanwhile, will play all their group games at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata in the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup, starting on Saturday.

Their group campaign kicks off against Kerala Blasters on August 1, followed by CISF Protectors on August 5 and concludes against Punjab FC on August 11.

"Mumbai City aims to nurture its reserve team by giving them opportunities to play on a bigger platform and showcase their skills in one of India's most esteemed tournaments,” the club said in a release.

Mumbai City FC reserve squad: Goalkeepers: Shaury Sharma, Harsh Kadam Defenders: Nikhil Shinde (Captain), Tanush Pandey, Arsh Bagwan, Mohd. Kaif Ansari, Sayyam Desai, Mihir Mohite, Parvez Shah Midfielders: Aadil Sheikh, Eashan Sartape, Jamson Mutum, Kunal Raghav, Adithyan Prithviraj, Subhajit Belel Forwards: Omkar Talkar, Mangthenlal Haokip, Harsh Patil, Mohd. Jaffer Mansoori, Yash Bisht, Mustafa Shaikh, Christopher Rajkumar Head Coach: Mohan Dass. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM