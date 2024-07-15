Mumbai City FC sign defender Sahil Panwar

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) ISL side Mumbai City FC on Monday brought on board 24-year-old defender Sahil Panwar on a free transfer for one year, which will keep him with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Panwar, who hails from Dehradun, began his professional career with the Pune FC academy, earning a spot after impressing in the Subroto Cup. While with the club, Sahil also captained its U-18 side.

He later joined FC Pune City and made his ISL debut in January 2018. Panwar went on to play for Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC, where he established himself as a defender.

In his ISL career spanning 70 appearances, the defender has recorded 88 interceptions. He has represented India at the U-20 level and was the team's captain during the 2017 SAFF U-18 Championship.

"I am thrilled to join Mumbai City FC. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and coach Petr Kratky," he said in a statement.

Coach Kratky said: "Sahil has been one of the most consistent defenders in the league for a while. His experience and abilities will help us reach our goals. We have seen him play, and his qualities at the back will be crucial for us next season. We look forward to having him here and working with him." PTI AM UNG AM 7/13/2024