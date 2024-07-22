Mumbai City FC sign Supratim Das for three years

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Mumbai City FC on Monday announced the signing 19-year-old midfielder Supratim Das on a three-year contract which will keep him at the club till Indian Super League (ISL) 2027.

Das is known for his technical abilities, game awareness and "excels at holding the ball under pressure and delivering incisive passes as a midfielder", the club said in a statement.

Das, who is from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs, played a crucial role in winning the sub-junior I-League title in the 2018-2019 season and in their runner-up finish in the MFA Super Division League during the 2022-23 season.

He also participated in the Reliance Foundation Development League 2022-23 and 2023-24 and earned qualification for the Premier League Next Gen Cup in 2023.

Das has been a part of the RFYC’s exposure trips to Spain in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and to Japan earlier this year.

“The club is known for developing young talents and it is a fantastic opportunity for me to develop my skills and polish my talent at the top level,” Das said.

MCFC’s head coach Petr Kratky said, “We had our eyes on him for some time and are happy he has decided to join us. His vision, technical ability, and understanding of the game will benefit our team.” PTI DDV UNG DDV 7/21/2024