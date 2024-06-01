Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Mumbai City FC on Saturday signed a three-year contract with India midfielder Brandon Fernandes, who returns to the Indian Super League side after a brief stint in 2015.

The 29-year-old joins the reigning ISL champions from FC Goa where he played for seven years, scoring 17 goals in 130 games across competitions, besides winning the ISL League Shield in 2019-20.

Fernandes also helped FC Goa win the Indian Super Cup and the Durand Cup in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Overall, he has made 163 competitive senior appearances, scoring 25 goals.

"I am delighted to return to Mumbai City FC. It is one of the top clubs in Indian football, and it represents a new and exciting challenge for me in my career," the Goa-based player said after signing the contract.

"The team has been performing brilliantly over the last few years, and I am thrilled to join such a talented squad. I am eager to contribute by scoring goals and assisting my teammates in the upcoming season as we strive to secure more silverware." Fernandes also said he was eager to work head coach Petr Kratky.

"Kratky's confidence in my abilities is incredibly motivating, and I am determined to repay his faith through my performances on the pitch. I am looking forward to working under his guidance and making a significant impact for Mumbai City FC," he added. PTI AYG AM AYG AM AM