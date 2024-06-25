Mumbai City FC signs French midfielder Jérémy Manzorro

Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Mumbai City FC has secured the services of French midfielder Jérémy Manzorro on a free transfer after the 32-year-old signed a one-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

It will be his second stint with an ISL club, having played for Jamshedpur FC last season, scoring six goals in 24 contests with two assists.

The Frenchman had begun his senior professional career with Stade Reims. He has played for 14 different clubs, with Mumbai being his 15th.

Manzorro has netted 56 goals in 343 competitive games so far, besides having played in top European competitions, like the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

He has played club football in Lithuania and Kazakhstan.

He is renowned for his precise passes and free kicks, besides his silky footwork, creative flair, and diverse passing range.

"I have enjoyed my time in India so far and am excited to stay for another season. Mumbai City FC is one of the most successful teams in the ISL and has a history of winning titles," Manzorro was quoted as saying in a release issued by the club.

"I can't wait to meet my new teammates and work with Coach Petr Kratky. I'm thrilled to start this new chapter in my life in the vibrant city of Mumbai and contribute to the club's success. My goal is to help the team achieve its objectives and bring more silverware to the club." Meanwhile, Mumbai head coach Petr Kratky remarked, "Jérémy is very skilful and has a deep understanding of the game, which is evident when he plays.

"His experience will be crucial for the team, and he will play a key role in the squad. We were convinced of his qualities during the course of the previous season, and I am excited to have him with us for the upcoming season."