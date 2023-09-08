Mumbai City FC signs midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Former champion Mumbai City FC on Friday roped in Dutch midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati as their latest signing ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 34-year-old makes his move from former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC as a free agent, penning a one-year deal with the Islanders.

El Khayati becomes the club's eighth signing, and the fifth midfielder for the season after Vinit Rai, Franklin Nazareth, Yoell van Nieff and Jayesh Rane.

The current midfield line-up of MCFC also consists of Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia Ralte and Gyamar Nikum.

El Khayati was decent for the Marina Machans last season, scoring nine goals in 13 meetings.

His stint with Mumbai City will be his second in India. He began his youth career with Excelsior in 2001 and made his senior debut with Den Bosch in 2008.

Since then, he has played for eight further clubs before joining CFC last season. Overall, he has netted 72 goals in 226 outings.

The Islanders will get their ISL 2023-24 campaign underway on September 24 versus NorthEast United FC in an away match after hosting Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran in the AFC Champions League in Pune six days earlier. PTI AYG ATK ATK