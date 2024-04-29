Mumbai City FC too good for FC Goa, set up title clash with Mohun Bagan SG

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Mumbai City FC notched up a 2-0 win over FC Goa in their return leg semifinal of the Indian Super League here on Monday, setting up a bumper summit showdown with Mohun Bagan SG.

Advertisment

The final, to be held in Kolkata on Saturday, will be rematch of the 2020-21 title clash.

Mohun Bagan SG made it to the final after getting the better of Odisha FC across the two legs.

After a goalless first half, Jorge-Pereyra Diaz broke the deadlock and put Mumbai City FC ahead with his strike in the 69th minute.

Advertisment

Playing at the Mumbai Football Arena, the home team doubled its lead through L. Chhangte's 83rd-minute goal.

While the scoreline read 0-0 at half time, the Mumbai outfit proved too good in the second half.

Jorge-Pereyra Diaz showed quick reflexes to pounce on a loose ball and break the deadlock shortly after the hour mark while Chhangte outsmarted the Goan defence with an outstanding counter to score his third goal across two legs of the semi-final.

In the first leg semifinal, Mumbai City FC edged past FC Goa with a late surge to secure a 3-2 victory. PTI AH AM AH AM AM