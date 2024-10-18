Mumbai City in search of first win of season in ISL showdown vs FC Goa

Margao, Oct 18 (PTI) Title-holders Mumbai City FC will look to secure their maiden win of the season when they face familiar foes FC Goa as the Indian Super League returns to action after the international break here on Saturday.

Mumbai have drawn twice and lost once in the three fixtures until now to be placed 11th in the points table. Goa have five points in four outings.

The two teams have had their share of rivalries in the past with the Gaurs dominating the Islanders until 2019-20.

However, the tables have turned since then, with Sergio Lobera coming in for Mumbai.

They settled for a draw in both of their league-stage clashes last season, while it was the Islanders who prevailed over the Gaurs in the two-legged semi-final.

Goa have been winless in their last three home engagements.

On the other hand, Mumbai have remained unbeaten in its previous 12 encounters against Goa, winning seven and drawing on five -- its longest such run against any opponent.

The Islanders have made 70 passes per game in the final third this season, which is likely to keep the Gaurs' defence on their toes.

The two teams have faced each other in the tournament on 26 instances, with Mumbai winning 12 and Goa emerging victorious in seven, along with seven draws.

Interestingly, the Islanders have conceded two-plus goals in their last two away fixtures, and head coach Petr Kratky is wary of it.

“For us, if we play home or away, it’s the same thing. FC Goa is a quality team, but if we stick to our plans, defend and attack well, we need to improve in all the areas, and we will do our best against Goa or any other opponent,” Kratky said.

The Gaurs' head coach Manolo Marquez said they are not seeking revenge for their semi-final loss against the side last season.

“For me, there’s no question of revenge. We will be facing a strong, a very good team, but for sure, we will be a tough side for them too since we will be very competitive,” he stated.

Lallianzuala Chhangte's overall record of nine goals against Goa is the most by any player against the team in ISL.

The Gaurs will be teasing the Mumbai defence with Armando Sadiku, as his six shot attempts per meeting have been the highest such aggregate by any player in the competition this season.

The Islanders' Tiri has had four headed clearances per game this ISL -- the joint-most by any player, along with Jamshedpur FC's Stephen Eze.

Kick-off: 5pm. PTI AYG TAP