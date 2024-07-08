Mumbai City ropes in Indian striker Daniel Lalhlimpuia on free transfer

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Mumbai City FC has roped in Indian striker Daniel Lalhlimpuia as its latest signing on a free transfer ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 26-year-old hails from Mizoram and had played his last two seasons with Punjab FC. While he featured in three ISL matches last season, he failed to score. He also remained goalless in his nine appearances across tournaments last season.

Having begun his youth career with the Chandigarh Football Academy, followed by the AIFF Elite Academy, Lalhlimpuia made his senior professional debut with Bengaluru FC in 2015. Since then, he has also played for Chennaiyin FC, Delhi Dynamos and Odisha FC.

"It's a dream come true for me to join Mumbai City FC. The club's environment is highly regarded, and I'm excited to train with the best players in the country," Lalhlimpuia said in a statement.

"I can't wait to begin this new chapter of my life with Mumbai City and contribute in every way possible to help the team achieve its objectives for the upcoming season." Lalhlimpuia has netted 15 goals in 137 competitive outings, while his best season was with the Marina Machans in 2018-19, scoring five goals in 17 games across competitions.

"Daniel is a talented player who fits our playing style and is committed to working hard. We believe he will be a great addition to our attacking unit and can contribute to achieving our targets. We welcome Daniel to the club and look forward to working with him," head coach Petr Kratky said.