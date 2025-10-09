Mumbai Cricket Association elections to be held on November 12

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday announced November 12 as the date for elections of its office bearers, apex council members as well as governing council of the T20 Mumbai League.

Last year, MCA had to hold elections for the post of president following the demise of Amol Kale and he was succeeded by Ajinkya Naik, who had defeated Sanjay Nail for the coveted post.

With Ajinkya Naik taking charge as the president, Abhay Hadap had won the election for the secretary's post.

"The Apex Council has appointed Mr. J S Saharia, former Chief Secretary & former State Election Commissioner of Maharashtra, as the Electoral Officer to conduct the elections," the MCA said in a statement.