Mumbai crush Meghalaya by innings and 456 runs in Ranji Trophy clash

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian grabbed four wickets each as rampant Mumbai stormed to an innings and 456-run win over Meghalaya to top the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A table here on Saturday.

Mumbai currently have 29 points, similar to Jammu & Kashmir but the defending champions are ahead by Net Run Rate — 1.74 as against the latter's 1.59.

However, J&K are currently in a position to grab at least three points against Baroda, and are poised to end the league engagements as group toppers.

Trailing by a mammoth 585 runs in the first innings here, Meghalaya batters could not trouble the scorers much for the second time in the game as they were shot out for 129 with Thakur taking 4/48 and Kotian returning 5.1-0-15-4.

Meghalaya had scored 86 in their first innings, while Mumbai piled up 671 for seven declared, setting the stage for a dominant victory with a bonus point.

While the victory was Mumbai’s largest in terms of an innings in the Ranji Trophy history, it also bolstered their chances of reaching the quarterfinal round which will start on February 8.

With Meghalaya resuming on the third day at a precarious 29/2, it took Mumbai just one session to dismiss the remaining eight wickets, despite resistance from the likes of Kishan Lyndoh (39) and Anirudh B (24).

At Vadodara, visitors Jammu and Kashmir set a target of 365 and struck twice to leave Baroda at 58 for two at stumps on the third day.

On the final day, Baroda need another 307 runs to win with eight wickets in hand. At the crease were Shivalik Sharma (7) and Mahesh Pithiya (8).

Having taken a lead of 80 runs in the first innings, Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 284 in their second innings with Shubham Khajuria missing a personal milestone when he was dismissed for 94 off 178 balls with 11 fours.

Kanhaiya Wadhawan also did well to make a resolute 84 off 122 balls with 11 fours, while Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva and Pithiya claimed three wickets apiece for the hosts.

In another Group A contest at Cuttack, hosts Odisha maintained the upper hand after a big second innings, but a strong start by Services in their pursuit of 376 left the match well poised at the close of play.

Anil Parida was stranded on 99 not out when Odisha were bowled out for 394 with Aashirwad Swain (77) and Rajesh Dhuper (66) also chipping in with valuable knocks. Amit Shukla claimed 3/60 for the visitors.

Chasing a big target, Services made a strong start as Shubham Rohilla (28 not out) and Suraj Vashisht (16 not out) took them unscathed to 46 for no loss at stumps, with another 330 runs needed on the final day.

Elsewhere in Solapur, the contest between hosts Maharashtra and Tripura seemed to be heading towards a draw as the visitors reached 135 for two in their second essay, trailing by another 13 runs.

Maharashtra produced a huge first-innings total of 418 runs in reply to Tripura’s 270, taking a lead of 148 runs in the first innings. Siddhesh Veer hit 131 off 293 balls with 15 fours while Yash Kshirsagar made 71 and Saurabh Nawale scored 68 off 97 balls with eight fours and a six.

Tripura used as many as nine bowling options but MB Mura Singh was the pick among them with 23.1-10-31-4.

In reply, Tripura were 135 for two with their No 3 batter Sridam Paul going strong on 77 not out off 78 balls with five fours and as many sixes.

Brief scores: At Mumbai: Meghalaya 86 and 129 in 30.1 overs (Kishan Lyndoh 39, Anirudh B 24; Shardul Thakur 4/48, Tanush Kotian 4/15) lost to Mumbai 671/7 decl. by an innings and 456 runs At Vadodara: Baroda 166 and 58/2 in 16 overs (Nitya Pandya 24; Sahil Lotra 2/28) trail Jammu and Kashmir 246 & 284 in 106.4 overs (Shubham Khajuria 94, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 84; Krunal Pandya 3/71, Ninad Rathva 3/46) by 307 runs.

At Cuttack: Odisha 180 & 394 in 118.3 overs (Aashirwad Swain 77, Rajesh Dhuper 66, Anil Parida 99*; Amit Shukla 3/60) lead Services 199 & 46/0 in 13 overs (Suraj Vashisht 16*, Shubham Rohilla 28*) by 330 runs.

At Solapur: Tripura 270 & 135/2 in 30 overs (Sridam Paul 77*, Ramakrishna Ghosh 1/22) trail Maharashtra 418 in 124.1 overs (Siddhesh Veer 131, Yash Kshirsagar 71, Saurabh Nawale 68; MB Mura Singh 4/31) by 13 runs. PTI DDV ATK