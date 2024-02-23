Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in WPL

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's half-century anchored the chase while Sajeevan Sajana hit a last-ball six to power Mumbai Indians to a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match here on Friday.

Chasing 172, Mumbai Indians fought till the end and with five runs to win off the last ball, Sajana hit a six off Alice Capsey to power the defending champions to victory.

Mumbai Indians finished at 173 for six in their 20 overs.

For Mumbai Indians, skipper Harmanpreet scored 55, while wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia cracked eight fours and two sixes to make 57 from 45 balls. Amelia Kerr (24) put on 44 vital runs for the fourth wicket with Harmanpreet.

Earlier in the first innings, Delhi Capitals scored 171/5 with England batter Capsey top-scoring with a fine 75.

Capsey smacked eight fours and three sixes to make 75 from 53 balls, while opening batter and skipper Meg Lanning made 31. Jemimah Rodrigues hit a quickfire 42 off 24 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 171/5 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 31, Alice Capsey 75, Jemimah Rodrigues 42; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/33) lost to Mumbai Indians 173/6 in 20 overs (Yastika Bhatia 57, Harmanpreet Kaur 55, Amelia Kerr 24; Arundhati Reddy 2/27) by four wickets. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM