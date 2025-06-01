Mumbai Indians make 203 for six against Punjab Kings in IPL Qualifier 2

Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) A collective batting performance led by Suryakumar Yaadav and Tilak Varma took Mumbai Indians to a par 203 for six in a rain-delayed Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 contest against Punjab Kings here on Sunday.

While no overs were lost as the contest got underway nearly two hours and 15 minutes after the scheduled start time, it was Mumbai Indians who emerged their noses slightly ahead after posting a competitive total.

Jonny Bairstow (38), Tilak Varma (44) and Suryakumar Yadav (44) kept Mumbai on track for a big total, while Naman Dhir’s late exploits (18-ball 33) pushed them past the 200-run mark.

Unlike the last game, Rohit Sharma (4) failed to capitalise on an early reprieve when Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43) dropped a tough chance running behind from short third off Kyle Jamieson (1/30) in the third over.

However, in the next over, Rohit failed to execute his trademark pull shot as he hit one straight to Vyshak Vijaykumar (1/30) at deep square leg off Marcus Stoinis.

Unfazed by the early blow, MI motored on to reach a scoring rate of 10 runs an over which they maintained through the course of the innings.

Tilak smacked his second ball down the ground for a six while Bairstow unleashed powerful strokes on either side of the wickets as they added 51 runs for the second wicket in a little under six overs to stage a robust recovery.

Punjab bowlers realised taking pace off the ball was a trick that they could work with — especially the slower short balls that the lanky Jamieson delivered well — but the batters' had enough class to counter that.

MI scored 65/1 in the powerplay with Bairstow going after Omarzai in the sixth over to collect 15 runs but his charge ended in the next over when Vijaykumar had the MI opener caught behind off a scoop shot which went straight to the wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.

Suryakumar’s arrival at the crease saw Punjab immediately summoning Yuzvendra Chahal (1/39 ) but the move did not work until the final over of the leg-spinner.

Suryakumar (44 off 26 balls, 4x4s, 3x6s) swept Chahal for a six and hit a glorious down the ground boundary to keep the pressure on the leg-spinner, until he fell on the penultimate ball of the spinner’s spell.

The right-hander landed his front foot to sweep but this time Suryakumar found Nehal Wadhera at deep midwicket which brought an end to his third-wicket stand with Tilak which produced 72 runs.

Two balls later, Tilak, who did a fine job being promoted at No 3 hitting a couple of sixes and fours to make 44 off 29 balls, perished when a mistimed stroke off Jamieson reached Priyansh Arya at mid-off.

With Suryakumar and Tilak dismissed in quick succession, MI skipper Hardik Pandya (15 off 12 balls) could not really force the pace before top-edging Omarzai. PTI DDV UNG