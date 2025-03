Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad, Mar 29 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Having missed MI's opener against Chennai Super Kings due to an over-rate penalty from last season, Hardik was back to lead the side.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans went unchanged.

Teams Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Satyanarayana Raju. PTI TAP KHS