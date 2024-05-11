Advertisment
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against KKR in rain-curtailed game

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field in a rain-curtailed IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

MI are playing the same XI that recorded a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Monday.

KKR made one change, bringing in Nitish Rana for Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

It will be a 16-over-a-side contest, with only one bowler allowed to bowl a maximum of four overs, while four bowlers can bowl a maximum of three overs each.

Powerplay will be limited to the first five overs.

A win for KKR will guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana.

Mumbai Indians: Naman Dhir, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara. PTI AYG AH AH

