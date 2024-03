Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against SRH

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

SRH made a couple of changes, bringing in Travis Head for Marco Jansen, while Jaydev Unadkat replacing T Natarajan, who has a niggle.

MI made one change, handing Kwena Maphaka his IPL debut at the expense of Luke Wood Both teams are coming into the match after losing their respective openers.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka. PTI ATK BS BS