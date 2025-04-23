Mumbai Indians restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 143/8

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Pacers Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult led an impressive bowling show as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 143 for 8 in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Chahar (2/12) and Boult (4/26) rattled SRH in their opening spells as Pat Cummins' side were reduced to 13 for 4 in the fifth over before Heinrich Klaasen's power-hitting (71 off 44 balls) and his 99-run partnership with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37 balls) salvaged some pride for the home side.

All the four SRH top-order batters -- openers Travis Head (0) and Abhishek Sharma (8), Ishan Kishan (1) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2) -- were dismissed in single digits as the team could manage just 24 runs in powerplay.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl.

Players of both the teams wore black armbands to pay respect to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 143 for 8 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 71, Abhinav Manohar 43; Deepak Chahar 2/12, Trent Boult 4/26). PTI AM AM PDS PDS