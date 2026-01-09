Mumbai Indians score 154/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL

Navi Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) South African pace-bowling stalwart Nadine de Klerk snared four wickets but defending champions Mumbai Indians still managed a competitive 154 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, thanks to some entertaining batting from Sajeevan Sajana, in the opening match of the Women's Premier League Season 4 here Friday.

After Lauren Bell had done the early damage by sending opener Amelia Kerr (4), de Klerk (4/26) grabbed the wickets of key MI batters Nat Sciver-Brunt (4) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20) to put the brakes on the reigning champions' scoring and reducing them to 67 for 4 in the 11th over.

But Australian white-ball player Nicola Carey (40 off 29 balls) and Sajana's (45 off 25 balls) 82-run partnership for the fifth wicket, gave MI a decent total. Sajana's innings was studded with seven boundaries and a six.

Opener Gunalan Kamalini (32 off 28 balls) was the other notable run-getter for Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first keeping the dew factor in mind.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Gunalan Kamalini 32, Sajeevan Sajana 45, Nicola Carey 40; Nadine de Klerk 4/26).