Mumbai Indians win toss, decide to field against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad, Mar 24 (PTI) Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field in their opening match of the Indian Premier League 2024 against his former side Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

The one-time IPL winners Gujarat Titans handed caps to three players -- senior India pacer Umesh Yadav, Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai and Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson -- before the toss.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians filled three of their four overseas players slots with Australia's Tim David, South Africa's Gerald Coetzee and England's Luke Wood while all-rounder Shams Mulani also makes his debut.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chala, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood. PTI DDV AH AH