Mumbai, J&K complete formalities to notch easy wins

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Mumbai needed just over half an hour to complete the formalities as they beat minnows Puducherry by an innings and 222 runs on the final day to top Group D in Ranji Trophy here on Wednesday.

Following on after conceding a mammoth 498-run first innings lead to their formidable opponents, Puducherry added just 45 runs in 8.3 overs for the loss of four wickets on the fourth morning to be all out for 276.

Puducherry were staring at a defeat after beginning the day on 231 for 6. Tushar Deshpande scalped two wickets while captain Shardul Thakur and Ayush Mhatre got one each as Mumbai completed the formalities in quick time.

Both Deshpande and Thakur ended the match with five wickets apiece while Siddhesh Lad and Akash Anand scored centuries in Mumbai's huge first innings total of 630 for 5 declared.

Mumbai collected seven points from their third win while Puducherry got none.

Mumbai topped Group D with 24 points ahead of Jammu and Kashmir (20 points) after playing five matches each.

J&K hammer Hyderabad ================ In Jammu, Abid Mushtaq spun J&K to an incredible win as Hyderabad were bowled out for 190 while chasing 472. It was Jammu & Kashmir's third win.

The wrecker-in-chief was the left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, who finished with figures of 7 for 68. It was his ninth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

The match also ended in quick time on the fourth morning with Hyderabad losing their remaining three second innings wickets in 5.2 overs while adding just 21 runs. They had resumed the day at 169 for 7.

Mushtaq scalped all the three wickets to add to his earlier four in the Hyderabad second innings.

Jammu & Kashmir collected six points from the win while Hyderabad got none.

Brief Scores: In Mumbai: 630/5 decl in 147 overs beat Puducherry 132 and 276 all out in 53.3 overs (Aman Khan 86; Shardul Thakur 2/24, Tushar Deshpande 3/32).

In Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 170 & 422 all out in 100.5 overs beat Hyderabad 121 and 190 all out in 57.5 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 47; Abid Mushtaq 7/68).