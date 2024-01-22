Advertisment
Mumbai Marathon: 74-year-old participant among 2 dead; 22 hospitalised

NewsDrum Desk
22 Jan 2024
Participants run during the Mumbai Marathon 2024, at Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai

Mumbai: Two participants, including a 74-year-old man, collapsed and died during the annual TATA Mumbai Marathon held here, a police official said.

According to the official, 22 persons who took part in the running event held on Sunday were hospitalised for dehydration and other reasons.

The deceased have been identified as Suvradeep Banerjee (40) from Kolkata and Rajendra Bora (74) from Mumbai.

Banerjee, a seasoned full marathoner and software engineer, collapsed near the Haji Ali Junction.

Bora collapsed on the road near a petrol pump close to a popular pizza joint opposite the Marine Drive, the official added.

Ethiopian runners expectedly dominated the Mumbai Marathon as defending champion Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo won the men's and women's titles respectively.

