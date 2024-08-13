Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 19, registrations open

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) The 20th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon will be held here on January 19 next year and the registrations for all categories begin on Wednesday.

The organisers announced on Tuesday that the registrations for amateurs category can be done from August 14 to November 30 or until all running spots are filled.

The half marathon registrations will begin on August 23 and will remain open till September 13.

“Slots will be confirmed on a fastest-runner-first basis as per the timing certificate submitted during the half-marathon registration fir their respective categories,” the organisers said.

A few spots have been reserved in the half marathon for Persons with Disability (PwD).

“To encourage more women to participate in the marathon and half marathon, a limited number of running spots are reserved for them in both the categories,” the organisers said.

The Open 10K category will be reserved for charity but limited running places will be available for an online ballot.

“Participation in the race category under the online ballot will be confirmed only through a random draw of entries received during the ballot period." The Dream Run registrations will be open between November 5-25 while the Senior Citizen’s Run registrations will be from August 27 to November 25.

The Virtual Run registrations will remain open from August 14 to January 8, whereas the Charity Running Spots registrations for marathon, half marathon, Open 10K and Dream Run will remain open from August 14 to December 13. PTI DDV PDS PDS