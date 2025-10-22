Mumbai Meteors beat Bengaluru Torpedoes

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Mumbai Meteors defeated Bengaluru Torpedoes effortlessly to go on top of the Prime Volleyball League points table here on Wednesday.

The Mumbai outfit won 15-13, 15-13, 18-20, 15-10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here.

Having finished first in the league stage, the Meteors will face off against the team that will finish in the fourth position in the first semifinal on Friday.

The second placed Bengaluru Torpedoes will play the Ahmedabad Defenders, who finished third in the league stage, in the second semifinal on the same day.

The Meteors started well with setter Om Lad running the play from the middle.

Mathias Loftesnes and Shuham kept asking questions from Bengaluru with constant spikes. The presence of blockers Jishnu and Mujeeb improved the Torpedoes' defence.

But player of the match Shubham Chaudhary managed to find the right spot with his spikes, and the Meteors took an early lead.

In Matt West's absence, setter Sandeep did well to find Joel Benjamin on multiple occasions. But Mumbai's Petter Ostvik remained alert and made solid blocks. Amit Gulia's thunderous spikes tested the Torpedoes, and the Meteors took control.

Penrose paired up with Mujeeb to help in Bengaluru's defence. Amit kept up the pressure from Mumbai but Bengaluru held their nerves and, with Penrose's spike, pulled one set back.

Karthik put pressure back on the Torpedoes with some strong serves. Om's skilful slow serves surprised Penrose, and the Meteors extended their lead.

The Meteors won the match when Loftesnes effected a clean block. PTI UNG BS BS