Mumbai Meteors blank Calicut Heroes to extend perfect run

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Mumbai Meteors continued their dominant run in the Prime Volleyball League with a commanding 15-9, 15-8, 15-12 win over defending champions Calicut Heroes at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Amit Gulia led from the front to earn the 'Player of the Match' award as Mumbai executed their plans to perfection, maintaining their unbeaten streak and moving to the top of the table.

Calicut Heroes started the game with passes to the middle, allowing setter and captain Mohan Ukkarpandian to have options in the attack. But blocker Abhinav Salar's commanding presence for Mumbai allowed the Meteors to tackle Calicut's attacking threats.

Ukkrapandian's double touch cost Mumbai an early super point, and the Meteors took the lead. Shubham Chaudhary's strong spikes did not allow Calicut's defence any momentum, while Mathias Loftesnes too tested the opposition.

Dete Bosco remained the most dangerous player for the defending champions on court, providing power to Calicut's attacks. However, unforced errors added to Calicut's troubles and Mumbai continued to capitalize on them.

Santhosh brought much-needed spark to Calicut's attacks, while Vikas Maan started finding his footing in the game. But captain Gulia kept his forces calm and saw his team through the tricky phase of the match.

Mumbai executed their plans to perfection to pick up another 3-0 win and three points in the league to go top of the table.