Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina downs Akanksha Nitture in straight sets

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Ankita Raina on Saturday defeated Akanksha Nitture in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 on the first day of the Mumbai Open 125K Series here to make a winning start.

The other winners of the day were Kristina Sidorova, Kulikova Anastasia, Zuzzana Pawlikowska, Matsuda Misaki, Nicole Fossa Huergo, Peangtarn Plipuech and Yasmine Kabbaj.

Sidorova defeated the 26-year-old Zeel Desai 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the next qualifying round, while Finland’s Kulikova Anastasia eased past Naoko Eto, winning both the sets 6-0.

The 15-year-old local talent Parthsarthi Aru Mundhe put in a spirited showing in her Qualifier loss against the third seed Pawlikowska.

The fifth seeded Misaki put in a clinical show to beat India's Saumya Vig 6-0, 6-1.

Argentina’s Fossa Huergo cruised past Hiroko Kuwata and won in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

Plipuech upset the fourth seeded Yaroslava Bartashevich in a tightly-contested 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win, while the second seeded Kabbaj defeated Sonal Patil 6-0, 6-2.

Meanwhile, a main draw ceremony was held here at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), conforming the first-round match-ups to be played from February 2 to 8.

“Indian players will be firmly in the spotlight when the main draw action begins on February 2, with several homegrown talents set to take on strong international opposition,” the organisers said in a release.

Sahaja Yamalapalli will face Japan’s Eri Shimizu, while Wild Card entrant Shrivalli Bhamidipaty will face a qualifier in the opening round.

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, who also got a Wild Card, has been drawn against Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee.

Maharashtra’s No.1 singles player Vaishnavi Adkar will clash against Austria’s Lilli Tagger and another Indian Wild Card, Vaidehee Chaudhari, will open her campaign against third seed Leolia Jeanjean of France.

Last year’s semifinalist Maaya said, “I came in with no expectations and I didn’t have any problem with that... I’m going to do the same this year. I’m still young and still developing physically and mentally.” “For me, it’s about getting better every day, staying fit, being injury-free and just doing my best,” she added. PTI DDV TAP