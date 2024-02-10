Mumbai Open: Darja to face Storm in title clash

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Sixth-seeded Darja Semenistaja of Latvia continued her impressive run in the Mumbai Open tennis tournament, defeating Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands in straight sets to advance to the final, here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Darja, who had won an ITF title in Bengaluru last month, defeated Arianne 7-5, 6-4 at the floodlit CCI courts to set up a title showdown with Australia's Storm Hunter in the WTA 125K Series tournament.

Storm, the world's No.3 ranked doubles player, upset eighth seed Katie Volynets 6-4, 7-6 in the first semifinal.

The 29-year-old Storm, a Grand Slam champion in mixed doubles, had last month reached the women's singles third round at the Australian Open -- her best performance in singles in a Grand Slam.

She had also reached the women's doubles semifinals in Melbourne.

Sunday's title showdown between Darja and Storm, both left-handers, will be their first career meeting.

The two will also be playing their first singles final at the WTA USD 125K Series level. PTI AM AM PDS PDS