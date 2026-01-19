Mumbai Open WTA 125K main draw to be played from February 2-8

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) The main draw of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series will be held at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association here from February 2 to 8.

The qualifying rounds for the tournament, which will feature singles and doubles’ contests in the main round, are slated from January 30 to February 1.

The singles’ entry list features New Zealand’s Lulu Sun, Latvia’s Darja Semenistaja, Australia’s Kimberly Birrell, Belgium’s Hanne Vandewinkel, Chinese Taipei’s Joanna Garland, and France’s Leolia Jeajean.

Last year’s runner-up Mananchaya Sawangkaew from Thailand will also take part.

The Indian contestants will be confirmed at a later day in the main draw list through wild cards.

“In the last edition, 16-year-old Maaya Rajeswaran grabbed headlines with a breakthrough run at the tournament, defeating higher-ranked international players on her way to the semi-finals,” the organisers said in a release.

"The tournament also proved crucial in India's preparations for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia Oceania Group I, with players such as Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina, and Prarthana Thombare gaining valuable match experience against some of the best players in the world."