Mumbai players will try to lift Sarfaraz Khan’s confidence anyway we can: Siddhesh Lad

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Being ignored from national side and even ‘A’ teams could be a demotivating but Mumbai teammates are firmly behind India batter Sarfaraz Khan to lift his spirits “any way we can", said Siddesh Lad here on Friday.

Sarfaraz, who had made his way into the Indian Test side on the back of consistent heavy scores in domestic competitions, is yet to cross fifty so far in this Ranji Trophy season, having made 42, 32, 1, 15 and 5 not out in three matches.

The 28-year-old Sarfaraz was a part of the Indian side on the tour of Australia and since then has not been considered for any of the ‘A’ team assignments as well.

"At the end, he is a human being and everyone makes some mistakes. There is always that (rough) patch for big players. If we look at the last 4-5 years, he has consistently scored runs," Lad told the media here on the eve of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh.

"Somewhere, it could be demotivating as a player but at this time, it is up to us as a team and support staff as to how do we lift him up? We know his potential and if he plays (well), he will play big innings. As a team, we will try to lift his confidence in any way we can," Lad added.

The points table of the Elite Group D has three teams — Hyderabad, Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir — tied at 10 points each but Lad said the 42-time champions will look to make most of their two matches at home.

Mumbai will play against Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry before the break and Lad added that the team has developed better understanding of the pitch here at the BKC Ground which has been slower and more spin-friendly from the past given a prolonged rainy season.

“Both these matches are very important for us. We have to finish the first leg well. I feel as a team we have done well. We made some mistakes in the first innings (against Rajasthan) but we have learned from our mistakes,” Lad said.

“Of course, if you are playing at your home, you know the conditions, (and) everything about the pitch. We are well prepared in that way. We know that it is very important to win both the games for us if we want to qualify in the knockout stage." Mumbai, who had Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 and 156) in their ranks for the away game in Jaipur, conceded a 363-run lead in the first innings to Rajasthan in the first innings. But riding on Jaiswal’s second innings ton, Mumbai were able to force a draw.

"We didn't give the outright win. We batted really well in the second inning. Especially Yashasvi and Musheer Khan. (We are) very happy (that) Musheer is back in form. We know he has got the potential to score big runs," he said.

The Mumbai middle-order mainstay said his experience has helped him overcome pressure situations given high exceptions from his team.

"Any game for Mumbai, (or) even for the club cricket, pressure will be always there because if I go and play for (a) club, there will be expectations from me. If we play for Mumbai, all (of) India watches your score (and) your scorecard. There are high expectations always from the Mumbai team," he said.

"Even if we lose the finals, it is counted as a bad year for us, so there is always pressure. But now, my experience has helped me to overcome the pressure when the team needs," he added. PTI DDV ATK