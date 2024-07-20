Mumbai players win 17 medals in Maharashtra State Ranking TT tournament

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Mumbai-based players from The Suburban Table Tennis Association have claimed 17 medals including seven gold in the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra State Ranking Tournament here.

Chinamay Somaiya and Reeth Risha clinched the gold medals in men’s and women’s singles respectively, while Sharveya Samant and Annaya Chande bagged the gold in the boys’ and girls’ under-19 singles titles respectively.

In the U-17 boys’ singles, left-handed Dhruv Shah won the title.

Four of TSTTA’s players clinched medals in the women’s draw as Risha beat Madhurika Patkar in the final, while Sampada Bhiwandkar and Manushree Patil lost in the semi-finals and had to settle for the bronze.

Raegan Albuquerque won a bronze in the men’s event.

In the girls’ U-19 final, Annaya Chande got the better of teammate Vaishnavi Jaiswal to grab the top honours.

There was further success in store for TSTTA as in the U-13 category, Myraa Sanglekar won girls’ final and Param emerged supreme to pocket the gold in the boys’ contest.

Aarav Vora took the silver medal while Zain Shaikh won the bronze. Myraa’s teammates Trisha Ludbe and Sara Ramiya won the bronze medals.

Vedika Jaiswal managed a bronze medal in the girls’ U-11 event. PTI DDV ATK