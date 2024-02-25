Mumbai take slender first-innings lead against Baroda in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Mumbai were ahead by 57 runs at stumps after Baroda conceded a slender lead in the first innings, despite centuries from Shashwat Rawat and Vishnu Solanki on the third day of their ongoing Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, here on Sunday.

Mumbai, who posted 384 in the first innings, fought hard on the third day with the ball to eke out a lead of a mere 36 runs, with the visitors being bowled out for 348 on day three.

Shams Mulani took four for 121 to lead the fight for the hosts at the BKC Ground after the pair of Rawat and Solanki kept Mumbai wicketless for the first session, with both the Baroda batters eventually bringing up their respective centuries.

Rawat, who has been Baroda's leading run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy this season, scored 124 from 194 balls with 15 boundaries.

Rawat put on 174 runs for the third wicket with Solanki to consolidate for Baroda, as at one stage it appeared that the visiting side would be able to take the lead in the first innings — a vital aspect if the game ends in a draw.

On the other hand, Solanki led by example as the Baroda captain faced 291 balls with 14 fours to make 136 for his side in the first innings, but the others just could not produce much to stop Mumbai from taking the lead.

But Mumbai fought back through Tushar Deshpande (2/52) who accounted for both the centurions, while spinners Mulani and Tanush Kotian (2/49) teamed up to put the 41-time champions back in a commanding position.

None of the remaining Baroda batters could trouble the scorers as Ninad Rathva's 18 was the highest individual contribution after the pair of Rawat and Solanki was separated.

Baroda were eventually bowled out for 348 and in reply, Mumbai reached 21 for one with Bhupen Lalwani dismissed for just six runs.

At the crease were wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore on 12, who scored a crucial fifty in the first innings, with night-watchman Mohit Avasthi on three.

Bhargav Bhatt, who took a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, got Baroda the much-needed breakthrough when he had Lalwani caught by Rathva in the second innings.

Brief scores: Mumbai 384 & 21/1 in 12 overs (Hardik Tamore 12*; Bhargav Bhatt 1/12) lead Baroda 348 (Jyotsnil Singh 32, Shashwat Rawat 124, Vishnu Solanki 136; Shams Mulani 4/121) by 57 runs. PTI DDV AH AH