Mumbai thrash Assam by innings and 80 runs to warm up for quarter-finals

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) All-rounder Shardul Thakur's match haul of 10 wickets was complemented by Shivam Dube's counter-attacking century as Mumbai finished their group B Ranji Trophy league engagements with a resounding innings and 80 run win against Assam inside two days.

Advertisment

The 41-times champions Mumbai have been at their ruthless best this season, capping five wins, four of them with bonus points to top the Group B standings with massive 37 points. They had already qualified before the last match and the final game was more of a warm-up before the semi-finals.

Thakur claimed 8-1-31-4 to add to his 6/21 in the first innings as Assam were folded for 108 in 33 overs with Mumbai wrapping the issue inside two days.

Mumbai encountered a solitary loss -- against Uttar Pradesh -- from seven matches this season, while against Chhattisgarh they bagged three points with a first innings lead.

Advertisment

Mumbai's nearest rival Andhra have 25 points with their last league round fixture against Kerala in progress.

Dube, who had completed his second century in four innings on day one, ended his innings for 121 off 140 balls that included 11 fours and five sixes.

Dube now has two fifties and two centuries in six innings since his return to his state side from national duty.

Advertisment

Shams Mulani also chipped in with a quickfire 47-ball 31 that took Mumbai's first innings to 272, giving them a 188-run first innings lead.

Assam in their second essay were rocked early by new ball bowler Mohit Avasthi (2/10) who removed both their openers on single digit scores.

Tushar Deshpande (2/37) and Tanush Kotian (1/5) then kept chipping away wickets before Thakur wrapped the tail in his four-wicket burst.

Advertisment

Andhra eyeing QF despite Kerala fightback =============================== At Vizianagaram, visitors Kerala put up a strong fightback to post 258/3 in reply to Andhra's 272 allout. But despite being in the backfoot, Andhra are set to finish second to join Mumbai in the last-eight.

Skipper Sachin Baby was unbeaten on 87, in company of Akshay Chandran (57) at stumps on day two.

Earlier opener Rohan Kunnummal scored 61, while Krishna Prasad got out for 43.

Advertisment

Abhimanyu slams double ton ==================== India A regular Abhimanyu Easwaran struck 200 not out to put Bengal's in driver's seat in their match against Bihar at Eden Gardens.

Easwaran hit 23 boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 200 (291 balls) as Bengal declared on 411/5 with a big first innings lead of 316. Bihar were 32/1, trailing Bengal by 284 at close on day two.

But this peformance is little too late for Bengal who are already out of the quarters reckoning having endured two losses.

Advertisment

For Easwaran, who has been found wanting in big matches, this was his third first-class double hundred, first since his career-best 233 for India A against Sri Lanka A in May 2019.

Easwaran also got two reprieves en route to his double century, first he was dropped on 152 and then survived a catch off a no ball on 185.

Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary scored 30 in what was seemed to be his final innings of his two-decade long career.

The veteran of 147 first-class and 169 List A matches was trapped lbw by Bihar spinner Ashutosh Aman.

The 38-year-old, who is also a junior minister of sports in Bengal cabinet, had announced earlier that he would call it quits after this match.

Brief Scores In Mumbai: Assam 84 and 108; 33 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 30 not out; Shardul Thakur 4/31, Mohit Avasthi 2/10, Tushar Deshpande 2/37). Mumbai 272; 64.4 overs (Shivam Dube 121 not out; Dibakar Johri 5/74). Mumbai won by an innings and 80 runs. Points: Mumbai 7, Assam 0.

At Vizianagaram: Andhra 272; 96.4 overs (Ricky Bhui 87 not out, Maheep Kumar 81, Karan Shinde 43; Basil Thampi 4/48). Kerala 258/3; 81 overs (Sachin Baby 87, Rohan Kunnummal 61, Akshay Chandran 57, Krishna Prasad 43). Kerala trail by 14 runs.

At Kolkata: Bihar 95 and 32/1; 14 overs. Bengal 411/5 declared (Abhimanyu Easwaran 200 not out, Abhishek Porel 56, Manoj Tiwary 30). Bihar trail by 284 runs.

At Lucknow: Chhattisgarh 414; 145.5 overs (Sanjeet Desai 202, Amandeep Khare 114; Saurabh Kumar 5/95). Uttar Pradesh 110/3; 27 overs (Saurabh Kumar 55 batting, Nitish Rana 38 batting). UP trail by 304 runs. PTI TAP KHS KHS