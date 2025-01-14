Mumbai to face Pune in World Pickleball League opening match

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Mumbai Pickle Power will take on Pune United in the opening match of the franchise-based World Pickleball League (WPBL), which will be held at the Cricket Club of India here from January 24 to February 2.

The inaugural edition of the WPBL will feature six teams competing in a total of 18 matches including two semifinals followed by the summit clash on the final day of the competition.

Bengaluru Jawans and Chennai Super Champs are the other two teams who will be in action on the first day of the competition. The other two teams in the WPBL are Hyderabad Superstars and Dilli Dilwale.

The league is co-founded by former Indian tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar.

The Schedule: Jan 24: Mumbai Pickle Power vs Pune United Jan 24: Bengaluru Jawans vs Chennai Super Champ Jan 25: Bengaluru Jawans vs Hyderabad Superstars Jan 25: Mumbai Pickle Power vs Dilli Dillwale Jan 26: Chennai Super Champs vs Dilli Dillwale Jan 26: Hyderabad Superstars vs Pune United Jan 27: Mumbai Pickle Power vs Hyderabad Superstars Jan 27: Bengaluru Jawans vs Pune United Jan 28: Bengaluru Jawans vs Dilli Dillwale Jan 28: Mumbai Pickle Power vs Chennai Super Champs Jan 29: Chennai Super Champs vs Pune United Jan 29: Hyderabad Superstars vs Dilli Dillwale Jan 30: Mumbai Pickle Power vs Bengaluru Jawans Jan 30: Dilli Dillwale vs Pune United Jan 31: Hyderabad Superstars vs Chennai Super Champs Feb 1 semi-final 1: 1st placed team vs 4th placed team Feb 1 semi-final 2: 2nd placed team vs 3rd placed team Feb 2: Final.