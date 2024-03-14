Mumbai win record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title

Mumbai: Heavyweights Mumbai won a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title with a 169-run victory over Vidarbha in the final here on Thursday.

Set an improbable target of 538 to win the summit clash after being outplayed since the first day afternoon, Vidarbha put up a resolute show with the bat to frustrate their hosts for the majority of the fourth and final day's play.

Despite the big margin of victory, there were a few nervy moments for Mumbai this morning as Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey batted with steely resolve.

It was all over for Vidarbha when Dhawal Kulkarni bowled last man Umesh Yadav, the veteran seamer bowing out of first-class cricket on a high after knocking over the batter's leg stump.

Wadkar made a defiant 102 off 199 balls, while out-of-favour India batter Karun Nair compiled a measured 74 in the second innings, but there efforts were not enough for two-time winners Vidarbha to challenge Mumbai's supremacy in the summit showdown.

Tanush Kotian was the most successful bowler for Mumbai in Vidarbha's second innings, finishing with impressive figures of 4/95.

Brief scores: Mumbai: 224 and 418 Vidarbha: 105 and 368 (Akshay Wadkar 102, Karun Nair 74; Tanush Kotian 4/95).