Mumbai's Aditya Patnaik wins in Round 4 of National Karting

Bengaluru: Rayo Racing ruled the roost in the Meco FMSCI National Rotax Karting Championship with Aditya Patnaik, Raiden Samervel and Krish Gupta making it a clean sweep for the team in the senior category here.

Advertisment

Incidentally, all three racers are from Mumbai.

Hamza Balasinorwala also came second in the Micro category to cap off a great fourth round for Rayo Racing.

In the senior final, Bengaluru's Akshat Mishra (Peregrine Racing) pulled away at the start to build on his pole position. Aditya started fourth and soon made a good move into third.

Advertisment

Up ahead, Bengaluru's Abhay M (Birel Art), running second, attempted to pass Akshat, giving Aditya an opportunity to take advantage of the melee and slip into the lead.

A few laps later, however, Akshat clawed back and made an attempt for the lead, down the inside of Aditya at corner 4. A mega battle ensued with the lead changing five times in six corners.

Aditya eventually won the senior final, completing 16 laps with a total time of 16:12.122s, ahead of his teammates Raiden and Krish.

Abhay M received a penalty which dropped him to fourth. Raaj Bakhru drove well to finish fifth after starting down in the ninth place.