Mumbai''s Kiaan Shah wins Round 3 of FMSCI National Karting Championship

Chennai, Sep 1 (PTI) Mumbai's Kiaan Shah secured his maiden victory at the nationals in round 3 of the Meco FMSCI National Karting Championship here on Monday.

Representing Team Rayo Racing, Shah dominated at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), which helped him to secure a win in the finals of the Junior Rotax category.

Shah's weekend began on a strong note, topping the time sheets in both official practice sessions. He went on to bag pole position in the qualifying round with a lap time of 50.530 seconds, with eight out of 18 racers within half a second of him.

The Chennai duo of Shivaan Karthik (50.672s) and Eshanth Vengatesan (50.731s) finished second and third respectively.

Shah started two-stroke karting a couple of years ago with Rayo Racing. This year, he has also signed up his first full season in the Asian Rotax Championship, where he is currently running second with two podiums.