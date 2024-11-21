Mumbai's Myraa Sangelkar wins U-13 national ranking tournament

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Mumbai paddler Myraa Sangelkar has won the youth girls' U-13 title at the Panchkula National Ranking Table Tennis tournament while representing The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA).

Advertisment

Myraa defeated West Bengal's Shariqa Shahid 3-2 (11-9 12-10 6-11 9-11 11-8) in the summit clash.

Myraa began the contest by winning two games but Shariqa fought back to win the next two.

Myraa, however, made a comeback to win the final game and emerge victorious.

Advertisment

Earlier, in the TSTTA District Championship, Myraa had won three separate titles in the girls' U-13, U-15 and U-17 categories. PTI DDV SSC SSC