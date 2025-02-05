Mumbai's Ranji QF against Haryana shifted from Lahli to Eden Gardens

Mumbai: Defending champions Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana has been shifted by the BCCI from Lahli to Kolkata due to unavoidable circumstances.

All the quarterfinals will be five-day affairs, starting from February 8-12.

"Yes, we have received a communication from BCCI that our quarterfinal against Haryana will be played at the Eden Gardens," Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik told news agency on Wednesday.

It is understood that although it is the back end of the winter season, the weather, at times, could still play spoilsport in Northern India.

The match will feature India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, current national team all-rounder Shivam Dube, favour Shardul Thakur, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

The Haryana team will be headlined by seam-bowling sensation Anshul Kamboj.