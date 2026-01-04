Mumbai’s Stasya Pandya wins silver at Junior National Equestrian Championship

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Young equestrian talent Stasya Pandya of Mumbai delivered a commendable performance at the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC), clinching a silver medal in the Dressage Team Event (Children 1 category) here.

Competing astride Kirrhi Taonga from Surge Stables, Bengaluru, she scored 67.463 and played a key role in her team’s podium finish.

Stasya trains and rides at the Amateur Riders Club here under the mentorship of coach Bobin Tshering.

The silver-winning team delivered a collective performance with Haripriya Singh astride Fritz scoring 71.243 and Amara Singh astride Count Me In D’ Grading scoring 68.581, both representing Sea Horse Equestrian, Gujarat.

Dev Harish Kapoor, riding Serrano from Modi Equestrian, Meerut, added 65.934 to the tally. The team secured the silver medal with a total score of 207.287.