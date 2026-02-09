Munsey's half-ton, McMullen's cameo guide Scotland to 207/4 vs debutants Italy

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) George Munsey struck a blazing half-century and shared a century opening stand with Michael Jones as Scotland posted a strong 207 for 4 against debutants Italy in a T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Having lost their opening game to the West Indies, Scotland made a strong statement with the bat., Munsey hammered 84 off 54 balls and Jones contributed 37 off 30 deliveries as the duo put the inexperienced Italian bowling attack to the sword in a 126-run opening partnership.

Durban-born Brandon McMullen then played a cameo of 41 not out off 18 balls to give the score a healthy look.

Italy suffered a major injury blow when skipper Wayne Madsen was injured while fielding after diving to stop runs in the fourth over of Scotland's innings. The 42-year-old was in visible pain as he walked off the field, his left arm supported by a makeshift sling fashioned from his jersey.

Brief scores: Scotland 207 for 4 in 20 overs (George Munsey 84, Michael Jones 37, Brandon MuMullen 41 not out; Grant Stewart 1/21, JJ Smuts 1/38).