Muralidharan Sinimol, Mansi Mohite emerge South Asian triathlon champions

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Indian athletes Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol (01:02:03) and Mansi Mohite (01:07.53) emerged as the men's and women's champions respectively in the South Asian Triathlon Championships in Pokhara, Nepal on Saturday.

Koushik Vinayak Malandkar (01:03:26) was second behind compatriot Sinimol in the regional championships, while Sai Lohitaksh Kd (01:07:20) and Krishiv Patel (01:07:23) finished as the top two in the South Asian men's junior category.

Durvisha Pawar (01:11:55) and Prerana Sravan Kumar (01:14:57) were one and two in the South Asian women's junior category.