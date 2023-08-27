Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey: RSPB beat Indian Navy; CAG, Indian Army Red also win

Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI) Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Indian Navy 4-1 in a Pool A match of the Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here on Sunday.

Advertisment

While Darshan Gawkar (24th and 53rd minutes) scored twice, a goal each by Yuvraj Walmiki (22nd) and Pratap Lakra (39th) ensured RSPB's control in the game.

Walmiki hit the board in the 22nd minute to give RSPB the lead before Gawkar doubled it a couple of minutes later.

A penalty corner conversion in the 25th minute by Sushil Dhanwar pulled one back for the Navy side.

Advertisment

But in the 39th minute, Lakra successfully converted a penalty corner to extend RSPB's lead before Gawkar made it 4-1.

Earlier in the day, the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) beat Indian Air Force 2-1 in a Pool B game.

CAG took the lead in the 21st minute through Parvinder Singh.

Advertisment

IAF drew level seven minutes later when Lovedeep Singh converted a penalty corner, before CAG skipper Chandan Singh struck the winner in the 50th from another set piece.

In another Pool B fixture, Indian Army Red got the better of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-0.

Pratap Shinde was the star for the Army side, scoring twice (17th and 40th minutes).

Later, Harman Singh converted a penalty stroke in the 37th to finish the honours.

On Monday, Hockey Karnataka will be up against Indian Oil Corporation in Pool A, while Punjab National Bank will locks horns against Indian Air Force in Pool B. PTI AYG SSC SSC