Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey: Sumeet Pal''s hat-trick ensures Indian Army''s triumph; Navy knocked out

Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) Sumeet Pal Singh's hat-trick helped Indian Army Red beat Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) 3-2 in their Pool B game of the Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament, here on Tuesday.

CAG went ahead in the 24th minute courtesy a penalty stroke which was converted successfully by Vishal Singh to lead 1-0 at halftime.

However, the Army bounced back as Sumeet netted a goal each in the 34th and 39th minute to put his side ahead.

Although B Abharan Sudev scored an equaliser in the 51st minute through a field goal, Sumeet produced the winning strike in the 53rd minute, ensuring a 3-2 conquest for the Army.

In another match, the Central Secretariat came from behind to win 2-1 against Navy in their Pool A contest.

Parteek Singh scored in the 24th minute to put Navy in the lead but Dharambir Yadav's 51st-minute strike levelled for Central Secretariat.

G Aniket Balasaheb slammed the winner in the 58th minute to knock Navy out of contention for semifinals.

In the points table, the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RPSB) were at the top in Pool A followed by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at second.

In Pool B, CAG were ranked first followed by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) at second.

On Wednesday, PNB will face an already-ousted Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, followed by the Navy taking on Hockey Karnataka and IOCL facing RPSB. PTI AYG DDV