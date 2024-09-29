Musheer Khan says he is doing fine after getting 'new life'

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan on Sunday said he is doing fine after a getting new life following a car accident on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The 19-year-old is expected to be out of action for at least three months due to neck injuries he sustained in the accident earlier this week, effectively ruling him out of Mumbai's matches at the start of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, beginning from October 11.

"First of all I want to thank almighty Allah for granting me a new life. I'm fine as of now, and abbu [father] was with me [in the crash], and he's fine too. I just want to thank all of you for your blessings," said Musheer in a video posted on his Instagram handle.

It is learnt that Musheer was en route to Lucknow from Azamgarh, his hometown, for the Irani Cup beginning on October 1. He was accompanied by his father Naushad Khan, who also suffered minor scratches in the accident that took place on the Purvanchal Expressway after his car hit a divider and overturned.

"First of all, I thank god for granting us this new life, and thank all the people who prayed for us, all our well-wishers, fans, our relatives," Naushad said.

"I also want to thank the MCA [Mumbai Cricket Association] and the BCCI who are taking full care of Musheer, and they will give you whatever updates there are in the future.

"I just want to say, one needs to persevere to get what one couldn't, and to be grateful for what one has got. This is life." Musheer had scored a valiant hundred in the Duleep Trophy held recently. He is a younger brother of India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan. PTI BS ATK