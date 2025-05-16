Mustafizur gets BCB NOC to play last three league games for DC in IPL

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has allowed pacer Mustafizur Rahman to play for IPL side Delhi Capitals for a limited duration of May 18 to 24 after playing in the first T20 International against the UAE in Sharjah on Saturday.

Rahman was signed up as a replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser McGurk by the franchise that will take on Gujarat Titans in Delhi on Sunday, the day Rahman will join the side.

"As per the decision of BCB Cricket Operations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for his participation in the ongoing IPL 2025 in India, for the period from 18 to 24 May, 2025," the BCB said in a statement.

"It may also be noted that Mustafizur is available for Bangladesh's first T20 international against the UAE scheduled on 17 May 2025 in Sharjah." The 29-year-old left-arm pacer is in the UAE where his national side is scheduled to play two T20Is against the UAE on May 17 and 19. After this the team will tour Pakistan for a five-match T20 series starting May 25 in Faisalabad.

With the NOC's validity ending on May 24, Rahman will be expected to turn up for his national side in the series against Pakistan.

Delhi are still in the hunt for a playoffs berth but Rahman is available only till the league stage games that will wind up on May 24 for the team.

The franchise has been hit hard by foreign players' pullouts after the event was halted due to India-Pakistan border tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.

Their Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and South African batter Donovan Ferreira have told the franchise that they would not be returning for personal reasons.