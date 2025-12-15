Muzumdar credits 'Maidan' cricket learnings for coaching success at global stage

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Inida's women's ODI World Cup-winning coach Amol Muzumdar on Monday said his learnings from playing maidan cricket to the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai have helped in shaping him as a coach, which include taking "cricketing decisions" to bringing accountability among players in the national side.

The soft-spoken Muzumdar, who never represented India despite his towering numbers in domestic circuit, achieved the greatest of accolades when he guided the Indian women's team to its maiden ODI World Cup win last month here in Navi Mumbai.

“I learnt from every coach that I played under in Mumbai and I grabbed a few things from each coach," Muzumdar said during a talk show here at the Bombay Gymkhana to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of India's first-ever Test on home soil in 1933 against England.

"I have inculcated that in this Indian women's team that you've got to be accountable for your own and your team's performance. The players are responsible and accountable for it (all)," he added.

Muzumdar reiterated that he never thought India were out of the World Cup when they suffered three defeats in a row, which saw the hosts dropping star batter Jemimah Rodrigues in the game against England.

However, Jemimah made a stunning comeback with a brisk 76 not out in a virtual knockout against New Zealand, followed by a superlative unbeaten 127 against Australia in the final.

Muzumdar had described dropping Rodrigues as one of the "toughest decisions".

"No, never. I didn't think that we had no chance (left). I always felt that we would be able to come back from these three losses," he said.

"Especially about picking and dropping of players, it's a simple golden rule for me that if it is a cricketing decision, I'll go ahead and do it. It's always been team first." "That's been the culture of Mumbai cricket where I've grown (up). The Maidan cricket which has given me my lessons, my cricketing lessons. If it's a cricketing decision, then you go ahead and do it and be firm on that decision," he added.

Muzumdar, who has worked as a coach with several men teams at different age levels including IPL side Rajasthan Royals, said he has found working with the female players easier.

"Honestly speaking, I (have) felt handling the men's team is much more difficult than handling the women's team and these are incredible, skillful players in this Indian women's cricket team at the moment," he said.

“Not just that, but they are terrific human beings and that is what has brought the success to this team.

"If you look at the camaraderie in the team, it's fantastic. They are for each other. I've been involved with many teams before as a player and as a coach. But I haven't seen such a cohesive unit than this one," he said.

Muzumdar said he had to win the trust of the Indian players to make them follow his instructions.

"One thing which I really observed with this Indian women's cricket team is that if you give them instruction, they will follow it to the T. Only and only if they trust you," he said.

The 51-year-old said the training camps in the lead-up to the World Cup worked a great deal in getting the squad together.

"One camp (which) we did for six days, I think, at Visakhapatnam, we only dedicated it to team bonding. We never touched any skill sessions in that camp. It was just getting the group together," he said.

Talking about his coaching philosophy, perhaps for the first time, Muzumdar listed down a three-pointer.

"As a coach, I've got a strong belief in three things. One is time for every individual in the team. You've got to spend time in every individual," he said.

"Second is space. Give that player the space that he or she wants (and) to identify what's right, what's wrong.

"The third one is a critical one, that is freedom. To decide what she has to do within the team culture. So time, space and freedom -- if you give each and every player then I think the job becomes a lot easier." Smriti the best left-hander ================ Muzumdar said while India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is the best left-hander he has ever seen when it comes to playing the cover drive, he praised skipper Harmanpreet Kaur again for trusting her instincts for bringing on Shafali Verma to bowl against South Africa in the final.

"Smriti is the best left-hander I've ever seen. Her cover drive is beautiful, elegant. There's a touch of class in her cover drive," Muzumdar said.

Shafali, coming into the side as a replacement for injured Pratika Rawal, struck a match-winning 87 and claimed 2/36 in the final. She came onto bowl when South Africa had started to take the game away from India, and produced two vital wickets.

"I keep telling Harman about this all the time, that your instincts as a captain are the most important one. I can tell you 10,000 things from outside.," Muzumdar said.

"But to bring Shefali Verma at that time, in the final, was completely her call which was a phenomenal call that she took and it paid off," he added. PTI DDV SSC SSC