My experience of playing along with SA cricketers will help young Afghan players: Rashid Khan

Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Skipper Rashid Khan said the familiarity with South African players through his SA20 stint will help him pass useful information about the opposition to his young Afghanistan teammates ahead of their T20 World Cup match here.

Rashid has been a constant presence in the SA20 over its four editions, and the premier spinner is coming to the ICC showpiece after spending a month in South Africa with MI Cape Town.

"I think it helps you to share that information with the team. Like, personally I've been playing for long, played with each and every one (SA players) for a long time,” Rashid said on the eve of the match against the Proteas.

"I think it does help the youngsters who haven't played and give them the kind of idea of what's going to happen, what their mindset is, and I think it really helps.

“Spent one month there and I think that information you bring to the national team, it really helped the youngsters,” he added.

Rashid also opined that both Afghan and South African players have equal advantage in the match because of their familiarity with Indian conditions through the IPL.

“It definitely helps, but even if you have a good idea, still you don't know how the wicket will behave. If you play in the IPL, it's different, but when you play in the ICC event, it's different.

“There is a pressure when you play for your country. So, it's a different feeling. But to be honest, no one around the world will tell you how the wicket will behave before the game. I think they know the condition here as well. So, it's not just like me playing a lot and it's going to be favouring us, no, I think it's equal for everyone,” he noted.

The 27-year-old also hoped for his pace bowlers to come up with a better effort against South Africa, after they failed to sustain the pressure created by spinner Mujeeb Rahman in the match against New Zealand at Chennai.

The Kiwis had won that match by five wickets.

“Well, I think The line we bowled, I think the length we bowled was something which gave them the kind of free shots to play on, like especially in the power play, the way Mujeeb bowled into the wickets and then the fast bowler went for some runs.

“So I feel like at that time we could have kept it a little bit tight, but overall I feel we have missed our line and length as well,” he added. PTI UNG APA APA