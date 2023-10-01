My father was my rock during uncertain times: Sukhjeet Singh

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) After a record win against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Asian Games, Indian hockey player Sukhjeet Singh praised his father for helping him shape his career.

Advertisment

During a podcast 'Hockey Te Charcha', Sukhjeet said, "My father had a big hockey stick; he cut that big stick and gave it to me when I was about four or five years old. He would come home from work and take me to the ground to teach me hockey.

"So my father has played the most important role in my hockey career." Describing his father's contribution while he battled a back injury, he said, "I didn't know if I'd even be able to walk again, but my father encouraged me to keep my faith and instilled confidence in me.

"My father used to give me massages to help me recover. There were no physios over there; my father did everything; he was my rock during those uncertain times, and he prepared me to play again," he added.

Advertisment

Sukhjeet has played for departmental teams of Sindh Bank, Punjab Police, Indian Oil, and then Punjab National Bank. He got his maiden India call following a standout performance in the Inter-Departmental National Championships in Bangalore in 2018.

Sukhjeet plays as a forward for the Indian team and is currently part of the squad at the Asian Games. His father, Ajit Singh, is a former hockey player.

Sukhjeet has so far scored 13 goals in 43 appearances in his international career.

The Indian team will face Bangladesh in its last league match on Monday. PTI TRN AH AH