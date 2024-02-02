My focus was on playing sessions and dispatching loose balls: Jaiswal

Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (PTI) Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a career-best unbeaten 179 on the opening day of the second Test against England here on Friday and the left-hander said his focus was on batting sessions, while dispatching bad balls.

The 22-year-old's magnificent knock, his second century in six Tests, took India to 336 for 6 from 93 overs when the stumps were drawn.

"I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end," Jaiswal said after the day's play.

"Rahul (Dravid) sir and Rohit (Sharma) bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end," said the youngster who decorated his innings with 17 fours and five sixes off 257 balls.

He made 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies last year.

Unlike the series opener in Hyderabad where Jaiswal made 80, here he ensured that he converted his strong start into a big hundred.

"I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow," he said.

Asked about the nature of the pitch, Jaiswal said, "Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam.

"The pitch played a bit differently as in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce." Jaiswal had R Ashwin (5) by his side at stumps. PTI PDS PDS UNG